US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan rose again on Thursday, November 5.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 125,100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 125,100 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling and buying prices have stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 125,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 124,500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, Dollar prices also witnessed a rise, as the selling price reached 125,400 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 125,200 for every 100 dollars.