US dollar prices rise in Erbil and stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the dollar stabilized in Baghdad markets, while it rose in the Kurdistan Region today, Wednesday, December 2.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded, today, 125550 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 125600 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 126,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 125,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar prices rose as the selling price reached 125,500, while the purchase price amounted to 125,300 for every 100 dollars.