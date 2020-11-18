Report

US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Date: 2020-11-18T07:50:09+0000
Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan rose slightly today, Wednesday, November 18.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered, today, 124,950 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 124,950 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices have stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 125,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 124,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar price rose, as the selling price reached 125,000 per hundred dollars, and the purchase at 124,800, for every 100 dollars.

