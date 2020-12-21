US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rates decreased in Baghdad and Kurdistan's markets today, December 21.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded today 142,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 142,500 dinars.

Our reporter indicated that the selling and buying prices also decreased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 143500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 141500 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

As for Erbil, dollar prices have also witnessed a decline, as the demand in the markets declined, and the selling price reached 141800, while the purchase price amounted to 141000 for every 100 Dollars.

Yesterday, an official at the Central Bank of Iraq stated that the new selling price had been launched in the public auction.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the bank has started applying the selling new price, adding that it was sold in today's auction for 1,450 dinars per dollar.