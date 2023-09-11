US dollar price increase against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The value of the US dollar surged against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil following the closure of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

According to Shafaq News agency correspondent, Baghdad's dollar exchange rate rose to 155,300 dinars for every 100 dollars. This marked an increase from the morning rate of 154,100 dinars for 100 dollars.

In local exchange shops within the Baghdad markets, the selling price increased, reaching 156,250 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 154,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the US dollar, the selling price reached 155,950 dinars for every 100 dollars, with the purchase price set at 155,850 dinars.