US dollar fell in the Iraqi and Kurdish markets

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US Dollar prices edged lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

With the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, dollar prices fell to a record 156,700 dinars for 100 dollars.

The selling prices in the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad reached 157,750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price reached 155,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.