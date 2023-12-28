US Dollar Prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil
2023-12-28T13:58:23+00:00
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US dollar rate edged higher against the Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the 100$ recorded 152,400 Iraqi dinars.
In the local markets in the Iraqi capital, the purchase price for 100 dollars is 151500 dinars, and the selling price is 153500.
In Erbil, the US dollar price increased to a selling price of 152,350 dinars and a purchase price of 152,250 dinars for every 100$.