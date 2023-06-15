US dollar exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a notable increase on Thursday in the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 147,150 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this morning. This marks a rise compared to yesterday's rate of 146,750 dinars against 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the buying and selling prices have also surged in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 148,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying prices stood at 146,250 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the dollar witnessed a similar increase. The selling price reached 147,400 dinars against the dollar, while the buying price stood at 147,350 dinars for every 100 US dollars.