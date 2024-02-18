US dollar drops against dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets with the closes of stock exchanges on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar prices dropped slightly with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, recording 152,250 IQD per 100 dollars, while they recorded 152,450 IQD this morning.

The selling prices in exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad reached 153,250 IQD for 100 dollars, while buying price was 151,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the selling price reached 152,100 IQD, and the purchasing price was 152,000 IQD.