US dollar decreases against Iraqi dinar

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates decreased against the Iraqi dinar with the closure of the central stock exchanges in Baghdad and Erbil.

The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 143,850 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, a decrease from the morning's rate of 144,500 dinars for 100 dollars.

Exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also recorded a decline in buying and selling prices, with the selling price reaching 145,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price reaching 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price for the dollar was 143,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price was 142,500 dinars for 100 dollars.