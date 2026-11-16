Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 171,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 171,500 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 169,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 172,000 dinars and bought it at 171,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 171,450 dinars and buying prices at 171,350 dinars.