US Dollar surge against Iraqi Dinar In Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / Baghdad and Erbil witnessed a notable surge in the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday, following a decline the previous day.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, al-Kifah and al-Harthiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad reported an exchange rate of 152,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, marking a significant increase compared to rates recorded in the morning of 150,000dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, local currency exchange offices in Baghdad also experienced an upward trend. The selling price of the US dollar reached 153,000 dinars, whereas the buying prices reached 151,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the stock exchange also observed a similar increase. The selling price reached 152,200 dinars, while the buying price reached 152,150 dinars per 100 US dollars.