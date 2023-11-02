US Dollar strengthens against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets, slightly declines in Erbil

US Dollar strengthens against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets, slightly declines in Erbil
2023-11-02T07:58:37+00:00

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a notable increase in the markets of Baghdad on Thursday.

The dollar opened at 162,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to Wednesday's rate of 162,000 dinars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price surged to 163,250 dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 161,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, indicating a rise in demand for the US currency.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar experienced a slight decline. Selling prices in banking shops settled at 161,700 dinars, while the purchase price was 161,600 dinars for 100 dollars.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon