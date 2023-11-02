US Dollar strengthens against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets, slightly declines in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed a notable increase in the markets of Baghdad on Thursday.
The dollar opened at 162,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to Wednesday's rate of 162,000 dinars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.
In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the selling price surged to 163,250 dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 161,250 dinars for every 100 dollars, indicating a rise in demand for the US currency.
In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar experienced a slight decline. Selling prices in banking shops settled at 161,700 dinars, while the purchase price was 161,600 dinars for 100 dollars.