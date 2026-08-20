Shafaq News- Tehran

The US dollar rose to nearly 190,000 tomans on Iran's free market on Thursday, bringing the currency close to its record high amid renewed regional tensions and uncertainty over future talks between Tehran and Washington.

The dollar gained about 400 tomans, or 0.21%, to reach 189,700 tomans. The euro advanced 0.76% to 221,030 tomans, while the British pound rose 0.57% to 257,670 tomans.

The dollar had fallen to around 153,000 tomans on June 17 after Tehran and Washington reached a preliminary understanding to end nearly six months of war. It has since recovered much of that decline, surpassing 191,000 tomans in July.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a new push to isolate Iran economically, describing it as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country.”

One toman = 10 Iranian rials.