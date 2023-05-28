US Dollar exchange rates steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates maintained stability against the Iraqi dinar, with the main exchange markets in Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, closing on Sunday, according to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

Al-Kifah central exchange in Baghdad closed at 146,300 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, mirroring the rate recorded earlier today, elucidated the news agency's correspondent.

He further highlighted that the selling and buying rates in local exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets remained stable. The selling price reached 147,250 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate stood at 145,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Similarly, in Erbil, the US dollar experienced a steady run, with the selling price reaching 146,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying rate ticking marginally lower at 146,750 dinars against 100 dollars.