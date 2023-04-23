US Dollar exchange rate drops against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in the markets of the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
A reporter from Shafaq News Agency stated that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges did not open their doors during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. However, some exchange shops that opened in the markets of Baghdad recorded a selling rate of 144,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying rate was 142,000 dinars.
As for Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, it does not trade the dollar on official holidays, but some shops that opened traded the dollar, which also recorded a decline. The selling rate was 143,000 dinars per dollar, and the buying rate was 142,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.