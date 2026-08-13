US Dollar edges lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday's trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from Wednesday’s 153,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,250 dinars and bought it at 152,250 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,950 dinars and buying prices at 152,850 dinars.