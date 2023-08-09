US Dollar Gains Ground Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates climbed against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's two central stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, recorded an exchange rate of 153,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This increased from the previous day's rates of 151,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, local exchange shops in the markets of Baghdad reflected a similar trend, with the selling price of the US dollar reaching 154,000 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 152,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the local stock market also observed a rise in exchange rates. The selling price for the US dollar reached 153,300 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 153,200 dinars for every 100 dollars.