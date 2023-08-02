US Dollar Exchange Rates Rise Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar climbed Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad reported a morning exchange rate of 151,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars. This marks an increase from the previous day's rate of 150,000 dinars against 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also saw a surge in dollar prices. The selling price climbed to 152,500 dinars, while the purchase price reached 150,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate also edged higher in the stock market. The selling price for the US dollar reached 152,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 151,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.