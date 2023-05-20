US Dollar Exchange Rates Rise Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 144,800 dinars for 100 dollars this morning, compared to 144,300 dinars on Thursday.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the buying and selling prices also rose, with the selling price reaching 145,750 dinars and the purchase price at 143,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price increased. As a result, the selling price reached 145,700 dinars, while the purchase price was 145,000 dinars for 100 dollars.