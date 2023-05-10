US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar increased as the main exchange market in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, closed.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed at an exchange rate of 145,700 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while earlier in the day, the rate stood at 145,500 dinars.

Our correspondent also noted that the selling and buying prices in the currency exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad witnessed an increase. The selling price reached 146,750 dinars, while the buying price amounted to 144,750 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the US dollar also experienced a rise, with the selling price registering at 146,750 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price at 146,600 dinars per 100 dollars.