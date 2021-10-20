UAE is Iraqis' favorite destination, BCW says

Shafaq News/ The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains the top residency option for young Arabs for the 10th consecutive year, according to the 13And edition of the annual Asda’a BCW Arab Youth Survey published this Tuesday. But not that, because almost half of young Arabs also want their countries to emulate the UAE, the UAE media outlet “Kaleej Times” tells us in its same-day edition.

The survey results revealed that almost half (47%) wanted to live in the United Arab Emirates, while 19% chose the United States and 15% chose Canada. About half (46%) also said the UAE was the nation for their own country to emulate, followed by the United States (28%), Canada and Germany (12%) both.

These results will be especially gratifying as the UAE celebrates its half-century this year and looks forward to the next 50 years of its prosperity and success. As the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic now recede thanks to the proactive efforts of leaders and as Expo 2020 Dubai unfolds with great fanfare, a spirit of positivity and optimism is clearly detectable in the findings of this year, while the confidence of young Emiratis in their country the economic vision remains universally high Said Sunil John, President, MENA, BCW and Founder of ASDA’A BCW.

The UAE has remained the country of choice since the question was first posed to young Arab men and women in 2012. Young people from Sudan, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Algeria lead the way of list of people who most prefer to live in UAE. The annual survey was carried out this time between June 6 and June 30, 2021, among 3,400 nationals of MENA countries (Middle East and North Africa) in 17 Arab countries and reached a population aged between 18 and 24 years old at 50/50 between genders.

In the United Arab Emirates, 90% of young Emiratis said their best days are yet to come. Almost half of young Arabs (47%) chose the United Arab Emirates as their preferred place to live, more than double the number of votes received by the United States, the second country in the poll. Almost the same proportion (46%) said the United Arab Emirates was the country they most wanted to be like, followed by the United States (28%), Canada, Germany and France.

Highlighting the key characteristics of the UAE, the young Arabs noted that the country’s growing economy, the wide range of opportunities it offers, a clean environment, safety and security, generous salaries make the country stand out. stands out from the Arab world.

The results of the annual survey revealed that nearly two-thirds, 62%, of young Emirati Arabs expect to have a better life than their parents, while 99% believe their country’s economy is going into decline. good direction, up from 97% last year. year. Additionally, all of the young Emirati men and women surveyed this year said their voices mattered to the country’s leadership, another inspiring finding to mark the nation’s jubilee year.

Despite the positivity of UAE youth overall, nearly nine in 10 or (87%) Emirati youth say they are ‘very concerned’ or ‘somewhat concerned’ about the Covid-19 pandemic, while 82% are concerned. increase in the cost of living. The quality of education being their third concern.