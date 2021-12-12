U.S. raised crude imports from Iraq, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 248 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this weekend.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.686 million bpd this week, up from 183 thousand bpd compared to last week's 5.869 million bpd.

During the same period, the U.S. oil imports from Iraq stood at 248 thousand bpd, 27 thousand barrels above the week before (221 thousand bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3,869 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Saudi Arabia with 625 and 393 thousand bpd, respectively. Brasil is fourth with 233 thousand bpd. Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago supplied the U.S. with 175 and 72 thousand bpd, respectively, while Columbia exported 71 thousand bpd to the US.