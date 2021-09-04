U.S. increases crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Sunday, despite a slight decrease in its appetite during the same period.

In its weekly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA Said that the U.S. imports averaged 5.409 per day (bpd) from nine suppliers this week, down by 104 thousand bpd compared to last week (5.513 million bpd).

This week's U.S. oil imports from Iraq amounted to 174,000 bpd, 97,000 bpd above last week (77,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.612 million bpd, followed by Mexico and KSA with 674,000 and 345,000 bpd, respectively. Russia is fourth with 211,000 bpd. Ecuador and Brasil supplied the U.S. with 195,000 and 84,000 bpd, respectively. Columbia averaged 71,000 bpd last week, and Nigeria 43,000 bpd.