U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq slid this week

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-18T06:41:37+0000
U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq slid this week
Shafaq News/ Iraq's exports of crude oil to the U.S. averaged 182 barrels per day (bpd) over the past week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

The weekly EIA report on the U.S. oil imports said that this week's net imports amounted to 5.135 million bpd, 944 thousand bpd below last week (6.79 million bpd).

This week, Iraq's share of the U.S. imports, according to EIA, declined to 182 thousand bpd, compared to last week's 229 thousand bpd.

Canada was the United States' top supplier with 3.48 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 648 thousand bpd. Saudi Arabia was third last week with 347 thousand bpd. Nigeria averaged 187 thousand bpd. Imports from Columbia and Ecuador amounted to 140 and 95 thousand bpd, respectively. Imports from Russia declined to 74 thousand bpd.

