Shafaq News/ U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq averaged 165,000 oil barrels per day (bpd) last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed.

According to the report, last week's oil imports from Iraq amounted to 454,000 barrels (165,000 bpd).

Iraq followed the United States' top crude oil suppliers, Canada (3.308 million bpd), Mexico (639 bpd), and Saudi Arabia (516 bpd).