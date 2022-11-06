U.S. imported +4.5 million bpd in October, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 148 thousand barrels per day (bpd) in October, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

According to EIA's monthly report, October imports from Iraq reached 4.588 million bpd (daily average 148 bpd).

Iraq oil exports to the U.S. averaged 109 thousand bpd in the first week of October, then 130 thousand bpd in the second. It jumped to 220 and 134 thousand bpd in the third and fourth weeks, respectively.

Iraq ranked sixth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.