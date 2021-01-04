U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to decline for the third day in a row

Shafaq News / U.S. dollar exchange rates dipped in Baghdad and Kurdistan Region's markets today, Monday, January 4, 2021.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Harithiya and al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded today, Monday, 143,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, 500 dinars less than yesterday.

The U.S. dollar exchange rate continues to decline for the third day consecutively after hitting a peak of 144800 for 100 dollars earlier.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices also plunged in Baghdad's local banking offices, where the selling and buying prices reached 144500 and 142,500 dinars per 100 US dollars, respectively.

In Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, the dollar's exchange rate also dipped, with the selling price dropping 144,000 per hundred dollars and the buying price to 143,500 per hundred U.S. dollars.