U.S. crude imports from Iraq surged in November, EIA says

Shafaq News/ The U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq exceeded eight million bpd last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. net oil imports averaged 8.550 million bpd in November 2022, up from 4.588 million bpd the month before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports, followed by Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Iraq respectively.