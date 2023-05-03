U.S. Dollar gains ground against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The United States dollar experienced an appreciable escalation in exchange rates vis-à-vis the Iraqi dinar today, Wednesday, as observed in the principal bourses of the capital city of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

A correspondent for the Shafaq News Agency reported that the central Kifah and Harithiya bourses in Baghdad registered a rate of 142,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 U.S. dollars this morning. This constitutes a notable increase from Tuesday morning's exchange rate of 142,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 U.S. dollars.

Furthermore, the correspondent indicated that both the selling and purchasing prices had surged in currency exchange shops within the local markets of Baghdad. The selling price reportedly reached 144,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars, while the purchasing price stood at 142,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 U.S. dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the U.S. dollar likewise exhibited a rise in value, with the selling price amounting to 143,200 Iraqi dinars per U.S. dollar and the purchasing price reaching 143,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 U.S. dollars.