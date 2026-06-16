Two tankers receive 4 million barrels of Iraqi crude at Basra ports

Shafaq News- Basra

Two oil tankers, a Greek and an Emirati tanker, are currently being loaded with a combined four million barrels of Iraqi crude at southern ports in Basra, an Iraqi ports source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The step is part of the resumption of crude oil exports, the source explained.

This development follows the preliminary understanding between Iran and the United States announced on Sunday, which led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic after intermittent disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Hormuz, the strategic maritime corridor, has been largely shut since February 28 following the US–Israel war on Iran, disrupting energy flows and prompting Gulf producers, including Iraq, which routes roughly 95% of its oil exports through the waterway, to scale back shipments.