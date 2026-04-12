6M+ oil barrels clear Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Tankers carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude and 4 million barrels of Saudi oil have transited the Strait of Hormuz bound for international markets, according to tracking platform TankerTrackers on Sunday.

Shipping activity in the waterway is also gradually recovering, with approximately 12 vessels transiting the Strait during the first two days of the US-Iran two-week truce.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries roughly 20% of global oil supply, was effectively closed after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Despite a previously granted exemption allowing Iraqi oil tankers to transit the Strait, Iraq’s oil sector saw a sharp downturn, with production falling from about 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) to around 1.3 million bpd, while exports declined to roughly 800,000 bpd.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump revealed the start of mine-clearing operations in the Strait, noting that the passage was not coordinated with Tehran. Iran rejected the claims, calling them “inaccurate,” further dismissing US allegations that it had laid mines in the strategic waterway.