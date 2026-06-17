Turkiye's lemon exports to Iraq reach $64M+

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq remained the largest buyer of Turkish lemons in the first four months of 2026, purchasing $64.5 million worth of the product after importing $161.5 million in 2025, the head of the Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association said on Tuesday.

According to Cengiz Balik, Russia ranked second among Turkiye's export destinations, with shipments rising 62% year-on-year to $50 million from $30.6 million, while Romania placed third with $14.5 million. Lemon exports generated $195 million in revenue between January and April 2026, making lemons Turkiye's fourth most exported fresh fruit and vegetable product after mandarins, tomatoes, and peppers.

Turkiye's fresh fruit and vegetable exports to Iraq made it the sector's second-largest destination in 2025.