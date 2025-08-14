Turkish lira, Iranian toman weaken against dollar

Shafaq News – Ankara / Tehran

On Thursday, the Turkish lira and Iranian toman fell further against the US dollar, extending losses under sustained currency pressure.

In Turkiye, the dollar traded at 40.65 lira for buying and 40.78 for selling.

In Iran, the exchange rate dropped to 93,800 toman per dollar.

On August 10, Iran’s parliament approved removing four zeros from the toman in an attempt to curb years of steep depreciation under international sanctions. Officials contend the redenomination aims to restore stability after decades of high inflation and the persistent erosion of purchasing power.