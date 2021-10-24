Turkey will not monopolize water, ambassador says

Shafaq News/ Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Reza Guney, urged Iraq to optimize the utilization of water, asserting that his country will not monopolize this vital resource.

Guney's comments came during a joint press conference he held earlier today, Sunday, with Nineveh's Governor, Najm al-Jubouri, on the occasion of the former's visit to the governorate.

"Turkey cares for Nineveh and works for it to be in its tiptop shape," Guney explained, "our motive is the destruction and havoc the city inflicted because of ISIS."

"We are here today to discuss the commercial and investment topics. Experts in those fields are with me for this purpose," he said.

Guney hinted at progress in the water file. "Solid communications are underway between the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources and the Turkish Government," he said, "the memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 has been put into force in the past few months."

"The optimal solution to address the drought crisis is to upgrade the irrigation networks. Available water shall be utilized in agriculture. More dams shall be made as well to protect from floods and save water to the drought season."

"Turkey has huge cooperation with Iraq in this regard. It will not hinder it from God's blessing and monopolize water. It only seeks an optimal utilization," he concluded.