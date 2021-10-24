Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey will not monopolize water, ambassador says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-24T12:54:01+0000
Turkey will not monopolize water, ambassador says

Shafaq News/ Turkey's ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Reza Guney, urged Iraq to optimize the utilization of water, asserting that his country will not monopolize this vital resource.

Guney's comments came during a joint press conference he held earlier today, Sunday, with Nineveh's Governor, Najm al-Jubouri, on the occasion of the former's visit to the governorate.

"Turkey cares for Nineveh and works for it to be in its tiptop shape," Guney explained, "our motive is the destruction and havoc the city inflicted because of ISIS."

"We are here today to discuss the commercial and investment topics. Experts in those fields are with me for this purpose," he said.

Guney hinted at progress in the water file. "Solid communications are underway between the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources and the Turkish Government," he said, "the memorandum of understanding signed in 2014 has been put into force in the past few months."

"The optimal solution to address the drought crisis is to upgrade the irrigation networks. Available water shall be utilized in agriculture. More dams shall be made as well to protect from floods and save water to the drought season."

"Turkey has huge cooperation with Iraq in this regard. It will not hinder it from God's blessing and monopolize water. It only seeks an optimal utilization," he concluded.

related

Turkish inflation rate drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

Date: 2021-06-03 20:19:13
Turkish inflation rate drops unexpectedly to 16.59% in May

Turkish central bank stuns lira with rate cut sought by Erdogan

Date: 2021-09-23 16:06:11
Turkish central bank stuns lira with rate cut sought by Erdogan

The Turkish lira fell to an all-time low today

Date: 2020-09-03 16:01:47
The Turkish lira fell to an all-time low today

Iraq ranks first in Turkey's exports in February

Date: 2021-03-09 06:55:59
Iraq ranks first in Turkey's exports in February

Iraq among top importers of Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables 

Date: 2021-06-23 10:05:51
Iraq among top importers of Turkey's fresh fruits and vegetables 

Erdogan Rids Turkey Interest-Rate Panel of Opponents to Cuts

Date: 2021-10-14 06:33:39
Erdogan Rids Turkey Interest-Rate Panel of Opponents to Cuts

Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Date: 2020-09-06 12:28:29
Iraq is Turkey’s fourth largest importer and fifth largest exporter

Turkey announces the imminent implementation of water agreement with Iraq

Date: 2021-03-14 06:09:36
Turkey announces the imminent implementation of water agreement with Iraq