Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey hikes gas and power prices, household gas prices up 30%

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-01T08:08:57+0000
Turkey hikes gas and power prices, household gas prices up 30%

Shafaq News / Turkish state-owned energy importer BOTAS said on Wednesday it had raised natural gas prices for households, industry and electricity production, with the price for households raised by 30%.

Separately, the energy market regulatory authority (EPDK) raised electricity prices by between 15% and 25%, according to an announcement in the Official Gazette.

The price of natural gas used in industry was raised by 40% for those who consume less than 300,000 cubic metres per year and by 10% for those who use more than that amount.

BOTAS also said natural gas prices for electricity production were raised by 16.3%.

Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs, leaving it vulnerable to big price swings. Soaring world energy costs in recent months have piled pressure on BOTAS to hike prices.

(Reuters)

related

Iraq ranks second in buying houses in Turkey

Date: 2021-05-12 08:42:41
Iraq ranks second in buying houses in Turkey

EU has approved Iraq-Turkey's power grids interconnection

Date: 2022-04-27 12:50:02
EU has approved Iraq-Turkey's power grids interconnection

Turkey announces a new measure over the "catastrophic" dam for Iraq

Date: 2020-05-12 09:11:14
Turkey announces a new measure over the "catastrophic" dam for Iraq

Middle East gas flaring becomes a sore point for oil importers

Date: 2022-01-27 06:42:26
Middle East gas flaring becomes a sore point for oil importers

In concert with Turkey, Iraq to claim a "full water share" 

Date: 2021-09-18 15:58:31
In concert with Turkey, Iraq to claim a "full water share" 

Turkey will not monopolize water, ambassador says

Date: 2021-10-24 12:54:01
Turkey will not monopolize water, ambassador says

Turkey to start exporting gas fuel to Iraq via Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-27 15:09:59
Turkey to start exporting gas fuel to Iraq via Kurdistan

Iraq is Turkey's second-biggest importer of dairy products

Date: 2021-05-15 12:11:57
Iraq is Turkey's second-biggest importer of dairy products