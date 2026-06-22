Tobacco imports into Iraq fall 80%+ in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's imports of tobacco and nicotine products fell sharply in 2025, dropping to $292.1 million from $1.56 billion a year earlier, according to data from the International Trade Centre (ITC).

The country imported $1.18 billion worth of tobacco products in 2021, rising to $1.54 billion in 2022 before easing to $1.27 billion in 2023. Imports rebounded to $1.56 billion in 2024, then fell by more than 81% in 2025.

Cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products accounted for the largest share of imports, totaling $141.8 million in 2025, compared with $1.18 billion in 2024. Imports of manufactured tobacco and tobacco substitutes reached $117.6 million, down from $281.7 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, imports of unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco waste stood at $16.7 million, while products containing tobacco or nicotine and their substitutes, including electronic smoking products, totaled approximately $16 million in 2025.

Read more: Iraq's Health Ministry: Daily tobacco spending hits $2M