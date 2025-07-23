Iraq enforces quality certification for electronics and cigarettes

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC) announced on Wednesday the implementation of a new directive requiring importers and producers to adopt a tracking system for all electrical goods and cigarettes as a first phase.

The decision, issued under Council of Ministers for Economic Affairs Resolution No. 230339-Q for the year 2023, mandates that products falling under COSQC's inspection regulations must be traceable and accompanied by a valid pre-shipment inspection certificate.

In its statement, COSQC confirmed that compliance will also require obtaining the Iraqi Quality Mark certificate under current regulations. “Each approved item must display a barcode proving its certification.”

The enforcement of the Iraqi Quality Mark will become mandatory starting September 15, 2025. After that date, any imported electrical appliances or cigarettes lacking the mark will be barred from entry—excluding goods exempted under Announcement No. 15 of 2024.

According to the agency, the directive officially took effect on July 1, 2024, for all products specified in the statement.