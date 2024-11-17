Thirty US companies visit Kurdistan Region, new agreement signed to enhance trade and investment

Shafaq News/ Kurdish and American companies signed an agreement to enhance coordination in trade and investment, the Kurdistan Region’s Board of Investment announced, on Sunday, during a visit by a delegation of 30 American companies.

In a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, the Head of the Board, Mohammed Shukri, explained that “the American delegation met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani before holding a joint meeting at the Erbil Chamber of Commerce.”

The meeting included local business leaders and members of the Board of Investment, aiming to strengthen commercial cooperation and increase American investments in the region.

“Foreign expertise represents a significant opportunity to support Kurdistan’s economic and commercial sectors to achieve further growth,” Shukri emphasized.

“Kurdish and American businessmen agreed to enhance coordination and expand the scope of trade and foreign investments, despite current economic challenges,” he revealed.