The price of OPEC basket stood at $48.31 a barrel

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $48.31 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $47.79 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Some specialists said that OPEC prices were affected by Brent and US crude prices, which rose today also, as the market held onto hopes of an upcoming vaccine rollout lifting demand from its pandemic-induced slump.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).