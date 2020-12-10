Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The price of OPEC basket stood at $48.31 a barrel

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-10T11:26:00+0000
The price of OPEC basket stood at $48.31 a barrel

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $48.31 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $47.79 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Some specialists said that OPEC prices were affected by Brent and US crude prices, which rose today also, as the market held onto hopes of an upcoming vaccine rollout lifting demand from its pandemic-induced slump.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

related

OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Date: 2020-09-25 09:12:56
OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

Date: 2020-08-20 12:36:57
OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

Iraq’s collapsed economy is becoming a threat to OPEC, Bloomberg report says

Date: 2020-10-28 18:40:53
Iraq’s collapsed economy is becoming a threat to OPEC, Bloomberg report says

Iraq increases oil exports

Date: 2020-07-30 11:06:10
Iraq increases oil exports

Baghdad proposes to host the celebration of OPEC'S 60th anniversary

Date: 2020-09-10 11:06:42
Baghdad proposes to host the celebration of OPEC'S 60th anniversary

Iraq and Nigeria undermined OPEC's efforts

Date: 2020-11-03 11:38:21
Iraq and Nigeria undermined OPEC's efforts

OPEC oil prices rise to more than 43 dollars

Date: 2020-08-03 09:39:41
OPEC oil prices rise to more than 43 dollars

OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop

Date: 2020-09-14 12:33:50
OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop