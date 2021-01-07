Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-07T12:07:04+0000
The price of OPEC basket rose to $53.29 a barrel

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes rose at $53.29 a barrel on Thursday, compared with $50.75 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia announced a big voluntary production cut and on a steep fall in U.S. crude inventories. OPEC Said

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

related

Iraqi Minister of oil: Iraq is committed to all OPEC agreements

Date: 2020-12-06 11:44:25
Iraqi Minister of oil: Iraq is committed to all OPEC agreements

OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

Date: 2020-08-20 06:27:42
OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

The Ministry of Oil clarifies: Iraq in committed to OPEC

Date: 2020-09-24 08:43:18
The Ministry of Oil clarifies: Iraq in committed to OPEC

The price of OPEC basket stood at $48.31 a barrel

Date: 2020-12-10 11:26:00
The price of OPEC basket stood at $48.31 a barrel

OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

Date: 2020-08-20 12:36:57
OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Date: 2020-09-25 09:12:56
OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Iraq increases oil exports

Date: 2020-07-30 11:06:10
Iraq increases oil exports

OPEC crude reaches 49.61$

Date: 2020-12-16 09:52:08
OPEC crude reaches 49.61$