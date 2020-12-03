Report

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-03T07:45:42+0000
The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (December 3, 2020)

 •             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 125,300 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 125,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

 In Baghdad

 

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,750 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 124,750 dinars for $ 100

 

 

In Erbil

 

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,200 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 125,000 dinars for $ 100

