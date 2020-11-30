The dollar exchange rates in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market today, Monday (November 30, 2020).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 125,150 dinars, for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 125,150 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 125,750 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 124,750 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 125,200 dinars for $ 100

• Purchase price: 125,000 dinars for $ 100