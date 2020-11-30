Report

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq today

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-11-30T07:55:30+0000
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq today

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market today, Monday (November 30, 2020).

 

•             The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 125,150 dinars, for $ 100.

•             The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 125,150 dinars for 100 dollars.

 

 

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,750 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 124,750 dinars for $ 100

 

In Erbil

 

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price:  125,200 dinars for $ 100

•             Purchase price: 125,000 dinars for $ 100

