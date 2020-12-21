The U.S. Dollar continues its way down in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News / The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad markets continued to decline today, Monday, December 21, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central "Al-Kifah" Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 138,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this afternoon, while "Al-Harithiya" Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 138,500.

This morning, Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 142,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling and purchase prices also decreased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 139,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 137,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.