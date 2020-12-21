Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The U.S. Dollar continues its way down in Baghdad markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-21T12:16:38+0000
The U.S. Dollar continues its way down in Baghdad markets

Shafaq News / The U.S. dollar exchange rates in Baghdad markets continued to decline today, Monday, December 21, 2020.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central "Al-Kifah" Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 138,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars this afternoon, while "Al-Harithiya" Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 138,500.

This morning, Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 142,500 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling and purchase prices also decreased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 139,500 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 137,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

related

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-17 07:39:27
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market

Date: 2020-12-03 07:45:42
The dollar exchange rates in the Iraqi market

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-23 07:53:36
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar softens ahead of U.S. election with stimulus in focus

Date: 2020-10-21 05:35:58
Dollar softens ahead of U.S. election with stimulus in focus

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-02 09:03:34
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

The Council of Ministers issues an explanation regarding the dollar exchange rate in the budget

Date: 2020-12-17 10:35:10
The Council of Ministers issues an explanation regarding the dollar exchange rate in the budget

Dollar continues to decline in the Iraqi market

Date: 2020-08-11 08:25:11
Dollar continues to decline in the Iraqi market

US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-11-04 07:34:59
US dollar prices drop on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges