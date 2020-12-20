Report

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for November

Date: 2020-12-20T12:01:41+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Sunday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of November.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaling 81,262,376 barrels at 3, 403,722 thousand dollars.

• The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 78,190,444 barrels with revenues of 3,282,394 dollars.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,819,169 barrels at 114,588,740 dollars.

• The quantities of oil exported to Jordan estimated at 252,763 barrels at 6,739,683 dollars.

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 41,886 dollars.

• Iraq exported oil with 30 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and floating oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

