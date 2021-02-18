The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for January

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of January.

The ministry said in a statement

• Crude oil exports totaling 85,870,503 bpd at $ 4,602,609 thousand.

• The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 85,870,503 barrels.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,052,194 barrels at 162,391,098$

• The price of one barrel of oil reached 53.586 dollars.

• The average daily quantities reached 2,868,000 barrels.

• Iraq exported oil with 29 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and floating oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.