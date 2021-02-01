Report

The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for January

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-01T12:49:39+0000
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Sunday the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for the month of January.

The ministry said in a statement

· Crude oil exports totaling 88,922,697 bpd at $ 4,739,082 thousand.

· The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 85,870,503 barrels.

· Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 3,052,194 barrels.

· The quantities of oil exported to Jordan estimated at 252,763 barrels.

· The price of one barrel of oil reached 53.294 dollars.

· The average daily quantities reached 2,868,000 barrels.

· Iraq exported oil with 30 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and floating oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

