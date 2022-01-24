The Ministry of Oil issues SOMO statistics for December, 2021

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-24T14:44:13+0000

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced today, Monday, the final statistics issued by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) for December. The Ministry said in a statement • Crude oil exports totaling 101,579,927 bpd at $ 7,391,749,000. • The total export of crude oil from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 98,570,290 barrels. • Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,700,095 barrels. • The price of one barrel of oil reached 72.768 dollars. • Iraq exported oil with 29 international companies from Basra and Khor Al-Amaya and floating oil export terminals to the Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

