Shafaq News- Baghdad

A sudden technical failure in Iraq’s electronic payment system halted cash withdrawals for employees, retirees and social welfare beneficiaries across the country on Wednesday, a government source told Shafaq News.

Technical teams are working to identify the fault and restore service, though the source provided no timeline for operations to resume.

The outage caused crowds at payment outlets after customers were unable to withdraw funds. No government agency or electronic payment company had issued a statement explaining the cause or expected duration of the disruption at the time of publication.