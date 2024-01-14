Surge in foreign transfers as CBI auction achieves 94% increase

Shafaq News / Foreign transfers witnessed a remarkable 94% surge, reaching 209 million dollars in cash sales.

The Central Bank sold a total of 219 million, 949 thousand, and 90 dollars in its auction for buying and selling the US dollar.

The bank covered these transactions at a basic exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards. For foreign transfers and cash transactions, the rate was 1310 dinars per dollar.

Our correspondent highlighted that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were directed towards reinforcing balances abroad, in the form of transfers and credits, totaling 209 million, 269 thousand, and 145 dollars. This represents a substantial 94% increase compared to the cash sales of 10 million and 680 thousand dollars.

Four banks purchased physical dollars in this auction, while 20 banks fulfilled requests to enhance balances abroad. The total number of participating exchange and intermediary companies in the auction was 67.